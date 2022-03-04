Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

45,000 KM

$21,898

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$21,898

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8454159
  • Stock #: L1086
  • VIN: KMHD04LB7JU516058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1086
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Including Winter tires & rims! * 1.6L Turbocharged GDI Engine * 6-speed automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Winter tires & rims * Bluetooth hands-free phone system * Cruise Control * Power Sunroof * Proximity key * Pushbutton start * Leather seats * Heated seats * Heated steering * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.)
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Front tires: 225/40HR18.0
Rear tires: 225/40HR18.0
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Turning radius: 2.7m (8.7')
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7)
Front headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Interior cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3)
Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
GVWR: 1,840kg (4,057lbs)
Exterior length: 4,570mm (179.9)
Horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,410kg (3,109lbs)
Appearance: analog
Cargo: trunk
Engine litres: 1.6L

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

