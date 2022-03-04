2018 Hyundai Elantra...

$21,898 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8454159

8454159 Stock #: L1086

L1086 VIN: KMHD04LB7JU516058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1086

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels High intensity discharge headlights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: leather Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine displacement: 1.6 L Rear seats: split-bench Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1 Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.) Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Front tires: 225/40HR18.0 Rear tires: 225/40HR18.0 Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning Proximity key: doors and push button start Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Turning radius: 2.7m (8.7') Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4) Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9) Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3) Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36) Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7) Front headroom: 985mm (38.8) Interior cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.) Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3) Torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift Engine torque: 195 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM GVWR: 1,840kg (4,057lbs) Exterior length: 4,570mm (179.9) Horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 201hp @ 6,000RPM Curb weight: 1,410kg (3,109lbs) Appearance: analog Cargo: trunk Engine litres: 1.6L

