2018 Hyundai Elantra

$19,489 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 0 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9103807

Listing ID: 9103807

9103807 Stock #: 157511

157511 VIN: KMHD84LF2JU640069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 157511

Mileage 38,055 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Rear seats: split-bench Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs) Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.) Exterior parking camera rear Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning Fuel economy city: 8.3L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM Curb weight: 1,275kg (2,811lbs) Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1 Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4) Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9) Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3) Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9) Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7) Front headroom: 985mm (38.8) Interior cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.) Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3) Exterior length: 4,570mm (179.9) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

