2018 Hyundai Elantra

38,055 KM

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL (A6)

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL (A6)

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

38,055KM
Used
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2JU640069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 157511
  • Mileage 38,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Alloy * Heated seat * Heated steering * Blue tooth * Cruise Control * Backup camera * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 1,780kg (3,924lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,713L (95.8 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning
Fuel economy city: 8.3L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy combined: 7.4L/100 km
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,275kg (2,811lbs)
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,427mm (56.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,405mm (55.3)
Engine horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Rear legroom: 906mm (35.7)
Front headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Interior cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 407 L (14 cu.ft.)
Exterior height: 1,430mm (56.3)
Exterior length: 4,570mm (179.9)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

