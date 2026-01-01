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<b>Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Remote Keyless Entry </b><br> <br> Like any high tech hybrid, this Ioniq Electric Plus has everything you need and want, but for a much more considerable price. This 2018 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>Premium craftsmanship, unmatched driving range, and a composed on road behavior. This 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus isnt your usual electric vehicle, It offers a plethora of options, a respectable EV range, excellent safety scores and a style that doesnt attract too much attention, and all this for a price much more approachable when compared to other similar vehicles.<br> <br>This sedan has 101,374 km. Its Polar White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our IONIQ Plug-in Hybrids trim level is SE. Available as a full electric and a traditional hybrid, all in one stylish package, this Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus is the car of the future. Options include aluminum alloy wheels, a premium audio system with 8 speakers and an 8 inch display, integrated navigation, Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, heated front bucket seats, heated rear seats, keyless entry and engine start, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, metal look interior accents, a heated leather and metal look steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$145.06</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br><br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

101,374 KM

Details Description

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid SE

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14132720

2018 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,374KM
VIN KMHC65LD1JU081216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Remote Keyless Entry

Like any high tech hybrid, this Ioniq Electric Plus has everything you need and want, but for a much more considerable price. This 2018 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

Premium craftsmanship, unmatched driving range, and a composed on road behavior. This 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus isn't your usual electric vehicle, It offers a plethora of options, a respectable EV range, excellent safety scores and a style that doesn't attract too much attention, and all this for a price much more approachable when compared to other similar vehicles.

This sedan has 101,374 km. It's Polar White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid's trim level is SE. Available as a full electric and a traditional hybrid, all in one stylish package, this Hyundai Ioniq Electric Plus is the car of the future. Options include aluminum alloy wheels, a premium audio system with 8 speakers and an 8 inch display, integrated navigation, Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, heated front bucket seats, heated rear seats, keyless entry and engine start, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, metal look interior accents, a heated leather and metal look steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.06 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-3331

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$16,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2018 Hyundai IONIQ