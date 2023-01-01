Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

59,966 KM

Details Description

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

- $172 B/W - Low Mileage

2018 Hyundai KONA

- $172 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,966KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10028706
  • Stock #: OB0499A
  • VIN: KM8K12AA1JU112627

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0499A
  • Mileage 59,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $24719 - Our Price is just $23999!

This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This low mileage SUV has just 59,966 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $171.92 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

