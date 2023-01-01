$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2018 Hyundai KONA
2018 Hyundai KONA
- $172 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
59,966KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028706
- Stock #: OB0499A
- VIN: KM8K12AA1JU112627
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0499A
- Mileage 59,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24719 - Our Price is just $23999!
This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This low mileage SUV has just 59,966 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $171.92 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3