2018 Hyundai KONA

$23,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 9 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10028706

10028706 Stock #: OB0499A

OB0499A VIN: KM8K12AA1JU112627

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0499A

Mileage 59,966 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.