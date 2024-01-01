$17,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential FWD - $131 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,937KM
VIN KM8K12AA1JU169586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lake Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB0135A
- Mileage 79,937 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels
Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!
This Hyundai Kona represents a solid value in its class with a long list of features. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 79,937 kms. It's lake silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Essential FWD. This Kona Essential gives you everything you need and nothing you don't. It comes standard with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and much more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $130.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2018 Hyundai KONA