$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Hyundai KONA

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5258351
  • Stock #: BL0938A
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA2JU117550
Exterior Colour
DARK KNIGHT
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Compare at $21114 - Our Price is just $20499!

This Hyundai Kona joins a growing crossover SUV family with fresh styling and safety gear in tow. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 46,000 kms. It's dark knight in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $147.57 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

