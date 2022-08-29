$28,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Ultimate AWD - Navigation - $207 B/W
27,285KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9272905
- Stock #: OB0135A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA3JG551073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $29869 - Our Price is just $28999!
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in the new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This low mileage SUV has just 27,285 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Ultimate AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Ultimate AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, LED brake lights, Infinity 12 speaker stereo with an 8 inch color touchscreen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM satellite radio, integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated/ventilated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, remote cargo and fuel release, HomeLInk garage door transmitter, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, drivers seat and door mirrors memory setting, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, autonomous emergency braking, lane change assist, lane departure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Collision Warning.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
