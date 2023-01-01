$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
129,324KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10359948
- Stock #: OB0704A
- VIN: 5NPE34AF3JH702521
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Refined and with a user friendly infotainment system, this 2018 Hyundai Sonata offers both Android and Apple connectivity among a myriad of other tech options. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It wasn't easy to find room for improvement in the Sonata, but Hyundai managed to make their midsize sedan even better for 2018. On top of its stylish, aerodynamic new design, this Sonata is flush with technologies that keep you safer and more connected. Precision steering gives this Sonata a confident and athletic handling feel. Yet you'll discover it has the spacious comfort of a luxury car and generous cargo space. Practicality, comfort, and style all come standard in this 2018 Hyundai Sonata. This sedan has 129,324 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to the Sonata Sport will let you enjoy in multiple added options such as a power sunroof with power sunshade, chrome exterior panels, power adjustable front sport seats, a sport leather steering wheel, simulated carbon fiber interior inserts, leather door trim, push button start, and remote tailgate release. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
