Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Sonata

69,396 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,396KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10661292
  • Stock #: PB0089A
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF9JH698412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Keyless Entry!

Subtly stylish and with a range of flexible hardy engines, this 2018 Hyundai Sonata is the next best thing when looking for a family sedan. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It wasn't easy to find room for improvement in the Sonata, but Hyundai managed to make their midsize sedan even better for 2018. On top of its stylish, aerodynamic new design, this Sonata is flush with technologies that keep you safer and more connected. Precision steering gives this Sonata a confident and athletic handling feel. Yet you'll discover it has the spacious comfort of a luxury car and generous cargo space. Practicality, comfort, and style all come standard in this 2018 Hyundai Sonata. This sedan has 69,396 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sonata's trim level is Sport. Upgrading to the Sonata Sport will let you enjoy in multiple added options such as a power sunroof with power sunshade, chrome exterior panels, power adjustable front sport seats, a sport leather steering wheel, simulated carbon fiber interior inserts, leather door trim, push button start, and remote tailgate release. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Nissan Sentra 1...
 108,963 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 69,472 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata ...
 69,396 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory