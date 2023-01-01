2018 Hyundai Tucson

$26,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 4 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10432755

10432755 Stock #: L277

L277 VIN: KM8J3CA27JU797009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,498 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.