Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle thats up for anything. It doesnt hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 117,690 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucsons trim level is 1.6T AWD Ultimate. This top of the line Hyundai Tucson is a tech equipped highly capable SUV with a comprehensive list of premium features. Options include blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward and rear collision alerts, lane departure warning, a rear view camera, leather upholstered front heated seats with power adjustment, proximity keyless entry, dual zone climate control, a premium Infinity sound package with an 8 inch display and Bluetooth, Infinity navigation system, dual power sunroofs, power tailgate, LED brake lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2018 Hyundai Tucson

117,690 KM

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN KM8J3CA24JU665583

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0779A
  • Mileage 117,690 KM

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 117,690 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 1.6T AWD Ultimate. This top of the line Hyundai Tucson is a tech equipped highly capable SUV with a comprehensive list of premium features. Options include blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward and rear collision alerts, lane departure warning, a rear view camera, leather upholstered front heated seats with power adjustment, proximity keyless entry, dual zone climate control, a premium Infinity sound package with an 8 inch display and Bluetooth, Infinity navigation system, dual power sunroofs, power tailgate, LED brake lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Bluetooth

Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

