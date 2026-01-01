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2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L FWD PREMIUM
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L FWD PREMIUM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
192,590KM
VIN KM8J33A48JU758172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RB0169A
- Mileage 192,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry
This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 192,590 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L FWD Premium. This premium FWD Hyundai Tucson is the perfect urban SUV with loads of options such as sporty aluminum alloy wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signals, roof rack rails, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display, Android and Apple connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather and metal look steering wheel, a locking glove-box, blind spot detection, rear collision alert, a rear view camera and much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 192,590 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L FWD Premium. This premium FWD Hyundai Tucson is the perfect urban SUV with loads of options such as sporty aluminum alloy wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signals, roof rack rails, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display, Android and Apple connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather and metal look steering wheel, a locking glove-box, blind spot detection, rear collision alert, a rear view camera and much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2018 Hyundai Tucson