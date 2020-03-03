Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747608
  • Stock #: U0446
  • VIN: KM8J2CA43JU709674
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

