4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
