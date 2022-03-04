$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L FWD - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Used
- Listing ID: 8523611
- Stock #: L146
- VIN: KM8J23A43JU651436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L FWD. This entry level Hyundai Tucson should not be underestimated. It is a quality built, comfortable and safe SUV with loads of options that include sturdy steel wheels with covers, power heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, a 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and 6 speakers, a 5 inch touchscreen, three stage heated front seats, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, remote mechanical fuel release, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock feature, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
