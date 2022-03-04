2018 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8523611

8523611 Stock #: L146

L146 VIN: KM8J23A43JU651436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.