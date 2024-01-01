Menu
No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact us to get you pre approved!

2018 Jeep Cherokee

132,521 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus 4x4

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Leather Plus 4x4

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,521KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMBX5JD505054

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 194901
  • Mileage 132,521 KM

No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact us to get you pre approved!

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 30 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Departure angle: 32 deg
Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Fuel economy combined: 10.9L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Ground clearance (min): 224mm (8.8)
Curb weight: 1,827kg (4,028lbs)
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Wheelbase: 2,718mm (107.0)
Front tires: 245/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 245/65TR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 59.1L
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,668 L (59 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leather
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2018 Jeep Cherokee