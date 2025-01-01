$17,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited - Leather Seats - Remote Start
2018 Jeep Compass
Limited - Leather Seats - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,669KM
VIN 3C4NJDCB2JT412741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels!
Beneath the distinctive design and fluid lines of the exterior lies authentic Jeep brand capability with an urban, upscale attitude. This 2018 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2018 Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left behind and you never miss out on the fun. Inside, experience a unique and well-appointed interior, advanced safety and security technologies and the 4th-generation of our award-winning multimedia systems. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 121,669 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. This Jeep Compass Limited has luxurious features with a rugged attitude. It comes standard with a Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch screen and Bluetooth connectivity, leather seats which are heated in the front and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls. It also includes dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, aluminum wheels, fog lamps and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB2JT412741.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.60 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Electric power steering
Chrome dash trim
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
UConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,086 kg
Front Head Room: 995 mm
Curb weight: 1,509 kg
Overall Length: 4,394 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Overall Width: 1,874 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Max cargo capacity: 1,700 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,636 mm
Overall height: 1,647 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
Clock : Digital
Interior 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Jeep Compass