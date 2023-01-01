2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 4 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10661295

10661295 Stock #: U0819A

U0819A VIN: 1C4RJFBG7JC265113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,472 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Park-Sense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.