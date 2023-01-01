Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

69,472 KM

Limited - Leather Seats

Limited - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

69,472KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10661295
  • Stock #: U0819A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG7JC265113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Park-Sense, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a prime candidate, says Edmunds. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 69,472 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The mid-range Limited trim gives this SUV a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, chrome exterior trim, Uconnect with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, heated leather seats, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Park-sense, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG7JC265113.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Park-Sense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

