2018 Kia Forte

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

EX+ Auto

2018 Kia Forte

EX+ Auto

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10089246
  • Stock #: P1165
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A85JE210213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1165
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy city: 9.4L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB
Rear tires: 215/45HR17.0
Front tires: 215/45HR17.0
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front headroom: 992mm (39.1)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 421 L (15 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,560mm (179.5)
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Rear legroom: 913mm (35.9)
Rear headroom: 948mm (37.3)
Front hiproom: 1,366mm (53.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,424mm (56.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Interior cargo volume: 421 L (15 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
GVWR: 1,770kg (3,902lbs)
Smart device integration: Android Auto
Curb weight: 1,374kg (3,029lbs)
Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Passenger volume: 2,691L (95.0 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

