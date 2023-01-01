2018 Kia Forte

$18,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy city: 9.4L/100 km Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Internal memory capacity (GB): 1 GB Rear tires: 215/45HR17.0 Front tires: 215/45HR17.0 Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog Tailpipe finisher: polished Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Front headroom: 992mm (39.1) Interior maximum cargo volume: 421 L (15 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,560mm (179.5) Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1) Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Rear legroom: 913mm (35.9) Rear headroom: 948mm (37.3) Front hiproom: 1,366mm (53.8) Rear hiproom: 1,348mm (53.1) Front shoulder room: 1,424mm (56.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9) Interior cargo volume: 421 L (15 cu.ft.) Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) GVWR: 1,770kg (3,902lbs) Smart device integration: Android Auto Curb weight: 1,374kg (3,029lbs) Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Passenger volume: 2,691L (95.0 cu.ft.)

