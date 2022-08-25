2018 Kia Rio

$17,490 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 0 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: P1038

VIN: 3KPA25AB6JE147850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1038

Mileage 54,085 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine litres: 1.6 Front wheel independent suspension Engine displacement: 1.6 L Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km Manual-shift auto Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 4 Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Wheel size: 15 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 5.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Front headroom: 987mm (38.9) Torque: 119 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM Engine torque: 119 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36) Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1) Wheelbase: 2,580mm (101.6) Front legroom: 1,070mm (42.1) Rear legroom: 850mm (33.5) Front shoulder room: 1,375mm (54.1) Rear tires: 185/65TR15.0 Front tires: 185/65TR15.0 Rear headroom: 964mm (38.0) Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km Rear hiproom: 1,330mm (52.4) Front hiproom: 1,344mm (52.9) Interior cargo volume: 493 L (17 cu.ft.) Rear shoulder room: 1,355mm (53.3) Exterior body width: 1,725mm (67.9) Horsepower: 130hp @ 6,300RPM Engine horsepower: 130hp @ 6,300RPM GVWR: 1,600kg (3,527lbs) Curb weight: 1,278kg (2,818lbs) Passenger volume: 2,562L (90.5 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,065mm (160.0) Interior maximum cargo volume: 928 L (33 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

