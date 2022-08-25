Menu
2018 Kia Rio

54,085 KM

Details Description Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio

RIO LX+

2018 Kia Rio

RIO LX+

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

54,085KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8991403
  Stock #: P1038
  VIN: 3KPA25AB6JE147850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1038
  • Mileage 54,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 15
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Front headroom: 987mm (38.9)
Torque: 119 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Engine torque: 119 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Wheelbase: 2,580mm (101.6)
Front legroom: 1,070mm (42.1)
Rear legroom: 850mm (33.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,375mm (54.1)
Rear tires: 185/65TR15.0
Front tires: 185/65TR15.0
Rear headroom: 964mm (38.0)
Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,330mm (52.4)
Front hiproom: 1,344mm (52.9)
Interior cargo volume: 493 L (17 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,355mm (53.3)
Exterior body width: 1,725mm (67.9)
Horsepower: 130hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 130hp @ 6,300RPM
GVWR: 1,600kg (3,527lbs)
Curb weight: 1,278kg (2,818lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,562L (90.5 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,065mm (160.0)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 928 L (33 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

