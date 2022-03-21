$28,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Kia Sorento
2018 Kia Sorento
LX Turbo - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
98,256KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8673374
- Stock #: P0030
- VIN: 5XYPGDA19JG381139
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0030
- Mileage 98,256 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where it's headed, the Sorento is sure to draw attention, with its wide stance and sculpted contours. This 2018 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
As soon as you enter the cabin of the 2018 Kia Sorento, you'll recognize that it's a very warm and welcoming space to be. Thanks to its intuitive cabin layout, controls are easy to reach and the seats are extremely comfortable. The look is so much more adventurous than anything you'd imagine for a vehicle this functional. It has the look of confidence, opening previously uncharted territory for you and your family.This SUV has 98,256 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sorento's trim level is LX Turbo. This turbocharged 2018 Kia Sorento LX is where power meets the road, all while experiencing a comfortable ride. Features include aluminum wheels, a larger 7 inch touch screen display and a powerful 6 speaker stereo, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice activation, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, SiriusXM satellite radio, power heated front seats, a proximity key for push button start, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, power windows, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Streaming Audio
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Simulated wood center console trim
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Premium Sound Package
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,380 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
UVO2
Overall Length: 4,760 mm
Overall height: 1,690 mm
Wheelbase: 2,780 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,082 L
Curb weight: 1,816 kg
Manual child safety locks
SiriusXM
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8