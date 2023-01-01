$17,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EX Tech Auto
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9631966
- Stock #: 67901
- VIN: KNDJP3A54J7525180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 67901
- Mileage 107,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.