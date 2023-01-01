Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Soul

107,277 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX Tech Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

EX Tech Auto

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

  1. 9631966
  2. 9631966
  3. 9631966
  4. 9631966
  5. 9631966
  6. 9631966
  7. 9631966
  8. 9631966
  9. 9631966
  10. 9631966
  11. 9631966
  12. 9631966
  13. 9631966
  14. 9631966
  15. 9631966
  16. 9631966
  17. 9631966
  18. 9631966
  19. 9631966
  20. 9631966
  21. 9631966
  22. 9631966
  23. 9631966
  24. 9631966
  25. 9631966
  26. 9631966
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
107,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9631966
  • Stock #: 67901
  • VIN: KNDJP3A54J7525180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 67901
  • Mileage 107,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,402 L (50 cu.ft.)
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Speaker type: harman/kardon
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Forward collision: Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) warning
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Front tires: 235/45HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/45HR18.0
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2')
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Interior cargo volume: 532 L (19 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km
Horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 161hp @ 6,200RPM
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Passenger volume: 2,861L (101.0 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,140mm (163.0)
Rear legroom: 994mm (39.1)
Front hiproom: 1,352mm (53.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,252mm (49.3)
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) warning
Torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Front headroom: 962mm (37.9)
Engine torque: 149 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
GVWR: 1,860kg (4,101lbs)
Curb weight: 1,346kg (2,967lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: warning
Sunroof sunshade: power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

2018 Kia Soul EX Tec...
 107,277 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 139,927 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia EV6 AWD Lon...
 1,779 KM
$72,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
Quick Links
Directions Inventory