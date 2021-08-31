Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

60,269 KM

$27,898

+ tax & licensing
$27,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

Base

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

Base

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$27,898

+ taxes & licensing

60,269KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7995609
  • Stock #: 15165A
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB9JN578029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15165A
  • Mileage 60,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.0L I-4 Turbo w/Direct Injection * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Sunroof * Heated seat * Proximity key * Push button start * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Backup camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.3L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/45HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/45HR17.0
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity keyless entry: push button start only
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,250RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,250RPM
Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Curb weight: 1,535kg (3,384lbs)
Exterior height: 1,436mm (56.5)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Interior cargo volume: 470 L (17 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 470 L (17 cu.ft.)
Front legroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.0mm x 92.0mm (3.27 x 3.62)
Rear shoulder room: 1,351mm (53.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Exterior body width: 1,777mm (70.0)
Drive type: 4MATIC
GVWR: 1,965kg (4,332lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,699mm (106.3)
Rear legroom: 688mm (27.1)
Payload: 485kg (1,069lbs)
Forward collision: Active Brake Assist mitigation
Horsepower: 208hp @ 5,500RPM
Rear headroom: 905mm (35.6)
Engine horsepower: 208hp @ 5,500RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

