2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

$27,898 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 2 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7995609

7995609 Stock #: 15165A

15165A VIN: WDDSJ4GB9JN578029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15165A

Mileage 60,269 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Childseat sensing airbag Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Engine litres: 2.0 Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Compression ratio: 9.80 to 1 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0') Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Fuel economy highway: 7.3L/100 km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Front tires: 225/45HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/45HR17.0 Power 4-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 7.0 Display: analog CD-MP3 decoder Proximity keyless entry: push button start only Tailpipe finisher: polished Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,250RPM Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,250RPM Front headroom: 1,006mm (39.6) Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift Curb weight: 1,535kg (3,384lbs) Exterior height: 1,436mm (56.5) Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7) Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L Interior cargo volume: 470 L (17 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 470 L (17 cu.ft.) Front legroom: 1,021mm (40.2) Engine bore x stroke: 83.0mm x 92.0mm (3.27 x 3.62) Rear shoulder room: 1,351mm (53.2) Front shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0) Exterior body width: 1,777mm (70.0) Drive type: 4MATIC GVWR: 1,965kg (4,332lbs) Wheelbase: 2,699mm (106.3) Rear legroom: 688mm (27.1) Payload: 485kg (1,069lbs) Forward collision: Active Brake Assist mitigation Horsepower: 208hp @ 5,500RPM Rear headroom: 905mm (35.6) Engine horsepower: 208hp @ 5,500RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.