2018 Nissan Frontier
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
2018 Nissan Frontier
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,428KM
VIN 1N6AD0FV4JN743449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0640
- Mileage 95,428 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
Capability, comfort, and style all come standard on this rugged Nissan Frontier. This 2018 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,428 kms. It's glacier white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Frontier's trim level is SL. Add some luxury to this rugged Frontier with the SL trim. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, Rockford Fosgate ten-speaker premium audio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power moonroof, leather seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, HomeLink universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $213.34 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
CHROME BUMPERS
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,877 mm
Rear Leg Room: 644 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,416 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,396 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,574 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg
Wheelbase: 3,554 mm
Curb weight: 2,166 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
Rear reverse sensing system
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2018 Nissan Frontier