$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation
74,896KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8689469
- Stock #: P0041
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH5JN174295
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,896 KM
Vehicle Description
For a stylish, well-appointed crossover that won't break the bank, this versatile Nissan Murano delivers a fantastic value. This 2018 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This SUV has 74,896 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is AWD SL. This Murano SL is a statement of beauty. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $228.91 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Premium Sound Package
Machined aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 981 mm
Rear Head Room: 959 mm
Curb weight: 1,853 kg
Overall height: 1,722 mm
Front Head Room: 967 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,495 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Wheelbase: 2,825 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,979 L
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Front Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Overall Length: 4,888 mm
Overall Width: 1,916 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,028 mm
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
