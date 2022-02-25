$21,999+ tax & licensing
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV - Sunroof - Remote Start - $159 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
88,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8364837
- Stock #: NB0574A
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR0JW292840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22659 - Our Price is just $21999!
This Nissan Qashqai is comfortable and quiet and has plenty of technology. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 88,150 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. The SV trim is a perfect blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $158.01 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3