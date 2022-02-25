2018 Nissan Qashqai

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 1 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8364837

8364837 Stock #: NB0574A

NB0574A VIN: JN1BJ1CR0JW292840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,150 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.