2018 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 9 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10661298

10661298 Stock #: PB0041A

PB0041A VIN: 3N1AB7AP3JY245386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 108,963 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.