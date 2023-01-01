Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

108,963 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

1.8 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,963KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10661298
  Stock #: PB0041A
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP3JY245386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

Looking for an affordable car, but don't want something boring? This Nissan Sentra is the answer. This 2018 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 108,963 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

