2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
108,963KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10661298
- Stock #: PB0041A
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP3JY245386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,963 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an affordable car, but don't want something boring? This Nissan Sentra is the answer. This 2018 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 108,963 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
