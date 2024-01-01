$22,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT - Heated Seats
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$22,498
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,746KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GTABC5JH308739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,746 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera!
Hit the open road or back country trails with an all new design. This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is all-new from the ground up, inside and out and from top to bottom. The changes include a new platform with a new suspension system, a new Subaru BOXER engine and a new transmissions. The exterior has been redesigned that allows for a more spacious and comfortable cabin. With the value-packed Crosstrek, you have all the benefits of a true crossover that includes generous ground clearance, ample cargo space and excellent versatility, dare we say the perfect package? This low mileage wagon has just 60,746 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring CVT. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Touring you'll receive heated front seats, front fog lights and a 6.3 inch multifunction colour display. It also has a 6.5 inch colour touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, aluminum alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel-integrated controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity with voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $172.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Hit the open road or back country trails with an all new design. This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is all-new from the ground up, inside and out and from top to bottom. The changes include a new platform with a new suspension system, a new Subaru BOXER engine and a new transmissions. The exterior has been redesigned that allows for a more spacious and comfortable cabin. With the value-packed Crosstrek, you have all the benefits of a true crossover that includes generous ground clearance, ample cargo space and excellent versatility, dare we say the perfect package? This low mileage wagon has just 60,746 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring CVT. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Touring you'll receive heated front seats, front fog lights and a 6.3 inch multifunction colour display. It also has a 6.5 inch colour touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, aluminum alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel-integrated controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity with voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $172.06 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,615 mm
Overall Length: 4,465 mm
Rear Head Room: 966 mm
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,565 L
Wheelbase: 2,665 mm
Curb weight: 1,448 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe 271,802 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth 218,466 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Canyon Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 51,421 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek