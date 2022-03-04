$49,998+ tax & licensing
$49,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota 4Runner
TRD Off Road - Leather Seats
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
47,458KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8618717
- Stock #: P0022
- VIN: JTEBU5JR9J5608123
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Intimidating, with great on-road presence, this capable 2018 Toyota 4Runner is the real family SUV for you. This 2018 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The refreshed 2018 Toyota 4Runner is a capable quality built 4x4 SUV. This rugged family SUV can offer the best of both worlds having a refined technologically advanced interior with excellent off road capabilities. Ready for any adventure you set out to, the reliability that the 4Runner can offer will never leave you stranded, and will keep asking for more. All in all, this 2018 4Runner is convenient and comfortable at all times and on any road surface.This low mileage SUV has just 47,458 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 4Runner's trim level is TRD Off Road. The 2018 Toyota 4Runner TRD Off Road is precision tuned from the factory to the highest standards, built to withstand any off road terrain while still maintaining car like handling. Options include TRD emblems on multiple surfaces, speed sensing steering, lock up torque converter, 4 wheel crawl control, off road style aluminum wheels, full size spare, transmission cooler and part time or full time four wheel drive. Styled very aggressively and masculine, the exterior includes heated wipers, heated power mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, LED brake lights, front fog lamps and roof rack rails. Interior options include a 6.1 inch display screen with navigation, advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth and USB capability, integrated SIrius XM satellite radio, heated front power bucket seats, leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio commands, leather seats front and rear, remote key less entry, cruise control, manual air conditioning, 6 power outlets, power windows, front and rear center armrests, low tire pressure warning, a back up camera and multiple passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $336.63 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
AC power outlet: 1
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Liftgate window: Power
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Five 12V DC power outlets
Silver aluminum rims
Overall Length: 4,820 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Grille with body-coloured bar
Overall height: 1,780 mm
Front Head Room: 979 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,925 mm
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.9 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,468 mm
Rear Leg Room: 836 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,415 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.3 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,111 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,467 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,706 kg
Max cargo capacity: 2,540 L
3rd Row Head Room: 871 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,100 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 744 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
SiriusXM
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8