2018 Toyota C-HR

Listing ID: 9046900

9046900 Stock #: P1051

P1051 VIN: NMTKHMBX6JR008538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,926 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1') Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km Manual-shift auto Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Interior cargo volume: 538 L (19 cu.ft.) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Front headroom: 968mm (38.1) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active Wheelbase: 2,640mm (103.9) Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3) Rear tires: 215/60HR17.0 Front tires: 215/60HR17.0 Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P mitigation Horsepower: 144hp @ 6,100RPM Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km Torque: 139 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM Engine horsepower: 144hp @ 6,100RPM Engine torque: 139 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM GVWR: 1,964kg (4,330lbs) Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 97.6mm (3.17 x 3.84) Exterior length: 4,350mm (171.3) Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5) Front shoulder room: 1,245mm (49.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,334mm (52.5) Passenger volume: 2,373L (83.8 cu.ft.) Exterior body width: 1,797mm (70.7) Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6) Payload: 379kg (836lbs) Curb weight: 1,497kg (3,300lbs) Rear legroom: 805mm (31.7) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,031 L (36 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention

