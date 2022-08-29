Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota C-HR

168,926 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  1. 9046900
  2. 9046900
  3. 9046900
  4. 9046900
  5. 9046900
  6. 9046900
  7. 9046900
  8. 9046900
  9. 9046900
  10. 9046900
  11. 9046900
  12. 9046900
  13. 9046900
  14. 9046900
  15. 9046900
  16. 9046900
  17. 9046900
  18. 9046900
  19. 9046900
  20. 9046900
  21. 9046900
  22. 9046900
  23. 9046900
  24. 9046900
  25. 9046900
Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

168,926KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9046900
  • Stock #: P1051
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX6JR008538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1051
  • Mileage 168,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Interior cargo volume: 538 L (19 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 968mm (38.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Wheelbase: 2,640mm (103.9)
Rear headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Rear tires: 215/60HR17.0
Front tires: 215/60HR17.0
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense P mitigation
Horsepower: 144hp @ 6,100RPM
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Torque: 139 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 144hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine torque: 139 lb.-ft. @ 3,800RPM
GVWR: 1,964kg (4,330lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 97.6mm (3.17 x 3.84)
Exterior length: 4,350mm (171.3)
Front legroom: 1,105mm (43.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,245mm (49.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,334mm (52.5)
Passenger volume: 2,373L (83.8 cu.ft.)
Exterior body width: 1,797mm (70.7)
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Payload: 379kg (836lbs)
Curb weight: 1,497kg (3,300lbs)
Rear legroom: 805mm (31.7)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,031 L (36 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

2018 Toyota C-HR XLE
 168,926 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Soul EX
 89,250 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul EX+ (A6)
 92,000 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory