$15,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Toyota Corolla
SE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2018 Toyota Corolla
SE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,774KM
VIN 2T1BURHE3JC096702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control!
The historic model that is the 2018 Toyota Corolla manages to put a smile on your face time and time again thanks to Toyota's strict quality standards. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This sedan has 148,774 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. Upgrading from the previous model the 2018 Toyota Corolla SE retains manufacturer quality and reliability at the highest level. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo,USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, piano black interior accents, heated sport front seats, automatic air conditioning, rear view back up camera, 4.2 inch TFT informational display, SIRI eyes free, ECO indicator, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, windshield wiper de-icer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, LED reverse lights and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.53 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The historic model that is the 2018 Toyota Corolla manages to put a smile on your face time and time again thanks to Toyota's strict quality standards. This 2018 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a brand that is know for its quality and reliability. This 2018 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful 4 cylinder engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a right choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This sedan has 148,774 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. Upgrading from the previous model the 2018 Toyota Corolla SE retains manufacturer quality and reliability at the highest level. Options include 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo,USB and Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, power windows front and rear, power door locks, piano black interior accents, heated sport front seats, automatic air conditioning, rear view back up camera, 4.2 inch TFT informational display, SIRI eyes free, ECO indicator, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, dynamic radar cruise control, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, windshield wiper de-icer, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, power adjustable heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, LED reverse lights and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.53 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Overall Length: 4,650 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,115 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,315 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Overall Width: 1,776 mm
Max cargo capacity: 369 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 974 mm
Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Gross vehicle weight: 1,735 kg
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Chevrolet Trax LT - Heated Seats - Remote Start 27,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX - Android Auto - Heated Seats 64,000 KM $26,182 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 105,735 KM $14,169 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Toyota Corolla