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2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD SE - Navigation - Sunroof
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD SE - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
161,814KM
VIN 2T3JFREV7JW790423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
With a finely refined formula of efficiency, style, optional packages and practicality, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again the leader on the SUV list. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.
This SUV has 161,814 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD SE. The AWD SE 2018 RAV4 adds a little luxury to the already impressive option list of the RAV4. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, SofTex leather seat trim front and rear, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, a larger 7 inch display with integrated navigation, LED brake lights, a blind spot sensor, and forward and rear collision warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
With a finely refined formula of efficiency, style, optional packages and practicality, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again the leader on the SUV list. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.
This SUV has 161,814 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD SE. The AWD SE 2018 RAV4 adds a little luxury to the already impressive option list of the RAV4. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, SofTex leather seat trim front and rear, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, a larger 7 inch display with integrated navigation, LED brake lights, a blind spot sensor, and forward and rear collision warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power driver lumbar support, power driver recline, power driver cushion height, power driver seat fore/aft, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat seat recline
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense P
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
4.071 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,640 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator, heater and stainless steel exh...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$18,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Toyota RAV4