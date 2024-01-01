$25,788+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI - Navigation
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$25,788
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,466KM
VIN 1V2RR2CA3JC596653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0411
- Mileage 112,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start!
Volkswagens all-new three-row crossover with room for up to seven is finally here - and its worth the wait. On the inside, two adults can sit in the third row with luggage stored behind them, says Car and Driver says of the Atlas. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Volkswagen Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a third row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. Lifes as big as you make it. This SUV has 112,466 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI. The Highline trim brings you to a new level of comfort and technology. It comes with a Discover Media 8-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth, navigation, and 2 SD card slots, a panoramic power sunroof, power folding, heated, exterior mirrors with memory, heated front and rear seats, 3-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $197.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
50-50 Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
AC power outlet: 1
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Rear Audio System
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.1 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm
Front Head Room: 1,048 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,544 mm
Power child safety locks
Overall height: 1,778 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 2,042 kg
Rear Head Room: 1,027 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Rear Hip Room : 1,474 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,145 mm
Max cargo capacity : 2,741 L
3rd Row Head Room : 972 mm
Overall Length : 5,036 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 856 mm
Wheelbase : 2,979 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,395 mm
Overall Width : 1,978 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
App-Connect mirroring
LED low/high beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$25,788
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Volkswagen Atlas