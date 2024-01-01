$15,598+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Trendline DSG 4MOTION
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Trendline DSG 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$15,598
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,162KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW117AU8JM765397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0592A
- Mileage 126,162 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!
Well built, overly comfortable and roomier than you would expect, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is a wise choice for your next new wagon. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Versatile and roomy, most people think of Volkswagen's Golf Sportwagon as a multipurpose people and gear carrier. But there is a lot more to it. A powerful turbocharged engine, 4-motion all wheel drive availability, premium features and options made as standard and a smart phone integration system that lets you stay connected with the ease of pushing a button. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is fitted out as a sports car, is comfortable enough as most luxury sedans and has the cargo space of a small truck. This wagon has 126,162 kms. It's tungsten silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Trendline DSG 4MOTION. Adding full time all wheel drive, and a DSG gearbox to an already excellent vehicle, makes it all that better. This 2018 Volkswagen Sportwagen Trendline DSG 4MOTION will not only get you out of any sticky situation, but it is also very well equipped for its price. Options include heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, aluminum alloy wheels, perimeter lights and roof rack rails. The cabin is also equipped with a 6.5 inch 8 speaker stereo with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a USB input. Heated front seats, a leather steering wheel and gear shift knob, air conditioning, cruise control, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, All Wheel Drive.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $119.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Well built, overly comfortable and roomier than you would expect, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is a wise choice for your next new wagon. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Versatile and roomy, most people think of Volkswagen's Golf Sportwagon as a multipurpose people and gear carrier. But there is a lot more to it. A powerful turbocharged engine, 4-motion all wheel drive availability, premium features and options made as standard and a smart phone integration system that lets you stay connected with the ease of pushing a button. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is fitted out as a sports car, is comfortable enough as most luxury sedans and has the cargo space of a small truck. This wagon has 126,162 kms. It's tungsten silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Trendline DSG 4MOTION. Adding full time all wheel drive, and a DSG gearbox to an already excellent vehicle, makes it all that better. This 2018 Volkswagen Sportwagen Trendline DSG 4MOTION will not only get you out of any sticky situation, but it is also very well equipped for its price. Options include heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, aluminum alloy wheels, perimeter lights and roof rack rails. The cabin is also equipped with a 6.5 inch 8 speaker stereo with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a USB input. Heated front seats, a leather steering wheel and gear shift knob, air conditioning, cruise control, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, All Wheel Drive.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $119.29 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
Overall Length: 4,562 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Wheelbase: 2,629 mm
Overall height: 1,481 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,883 L
Curb weight: 1,549 kg
1 USB port
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe 271,802 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth 218,466 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Canyon Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay 51,421 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,598
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2018 Volkswagen Golf