2018 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen Comfortline DSG 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,991KM
VIN 3VW117AU9JM760189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0057A
- Mileage 128,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
With all wheel drive available thanks to VW's 4-motion, this Sportwagon is turning out to be a really competent wagon. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Versatile and roomy, most people think of Volkswagen's Golf Sportwagon as a multipurpose people and gear carrier. But there is a lot more to it. A powerful turbocharged engine, 4-motion all wheel drive availability, premium features and options made as standard and a smart phone integration system that lets you stay connected with the ease of pushing a button. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon is fitted out as a sports car, is comfortable enough as most luxury sedans and has the cargo space of a small truck. This wagon has 128,991 kms. It's bronze in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is Comfortline DSG 4MOTION. The Comfortline DSG 4MOTION version of the Sportwagen, delivers power to all wheels thanks to the innovative VW all wheel drive solution and the smart, sporty DSG gearbox. Being good on and off road isn't enough for the VW group as they have added premium options to this vehicle that make life all that easier. Features include aluminum wheels, a power sunroof with sunshade, fog lamps, cornering lights and heated wipers. The audio is upgraded with an 8 inch display, coupled to the 8 powerful speakers, Sirius Xm satellite radio and smart phone integration. Leather now covers all seating surfaces, and the added proximity key for doors and push button start make life much easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Remote Keyless Entry, All Wheel Drive.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.53 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Halogen Headlights
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
Overall Length: 4,562 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Wheelbase: 2,629 mm
Overall height: 1,481 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,883 L
Curb weight: 1,549 kg
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2018 Volkswagen Golf