2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,258KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX4JM082720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0688A
- Mileage 137,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth!
More options, more legroom, more power! There is more of everything in the new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 137,258 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4MOTION comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include all wheel drive, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist, aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 6.5 inch touchscreen mated to 6 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Touchscreen, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.06 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,659 mm
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Curb weight: 1,750 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Overall Length: 4,701 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
1 USB port
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
