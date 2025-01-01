$15,792+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline - $124 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$15,792
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,412KM
VIN 3VV1B7AX2JM214572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
Compare at $16266 - Our Price is just $15792!
More options, more legroom, more power! There is more of everything in the new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 141,412 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 6.5 inch touchscreen mated to 6 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $123.03 with $1579 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan