2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$27,998 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 9 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8960947

8960947 Stock #: P0120

P0120 VIN: 3VV0B7AX9JM102041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0120

Mileage 74,984 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Halogen Headlights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Beverage cooler in glovebox Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Rear Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm Remote CD changer in glove box Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,659 mm Rear Leg Room: 983 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Overall Width: 1,839 mm TOUCHSCREEN Curb weight: 1,750 kg Manual child safety locks Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm Overall Length: 4,701 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Rear Collision Mitigation 1 USB port App-Connect mirroring Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.