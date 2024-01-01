$24,298+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura ILX
Premium Sedan - Leather Seats
2019 Acura ILX
Premium Sedan - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$24,298
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,259KM
VIN 19UDE2F75KA800584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof!
This compact Acura ILX is proof that a luxury car doesn't have to break the bank. This 2019 Acura ILX is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Acura ILX stirs your imagination with an aggressive powertrain, forceful exterior styling refreshed for 2019, and premium interior design. It's for those who want more from a compact sedan. Rich in amenities and style, this sport sedan's bold lines and sophisticated technologies make the ILX a considerable status update. This luxury sedan is more than an affordable, fun car. It's a statement.This low mileage sedan has just 40,259 kms. It's lunar silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our ILX's trim level is Premium Sedan. Extra comfort is what you discover in this 2019 Acura ILX Premium. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob adds a touch of refinement while the dual-zone climate control provides the comfort. This modern ILX focuses on comfort and convenience by including features such as the six-way power driver seat and heated leather seats and Apple CarPlay, Android Auto. Additional features include a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, push button start, remote keyless entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, distance pacing cruise control, wireless streaming audio, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
LED Lights
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall height: 1,412 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Max cargo capacity: 348 L
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,276 mm
Overall Width: 1,794 mm
Overall Length: 4,628 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,419 kg
Rear Leg Room: 864 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,312 mm
Rear Head Room: 913 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,825 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Jewel Eye LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$24,298
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Acura ILX