The 2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro, in an elegant silver finish, exemplifies exceptional handling with its AWD drivetrain. This SUV not only promises a dynamic driving experience but also offers a visually striking exterior with its polished alloy wheels and a sophisticated sunroof/moonroof that accentuates its style. Inside, the Q5 boasts a world of comfort and luxury with leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and a sleek leather/metal-look gear shifter. The spacious interior is complemented by a practical refrigerated/cooled box located in the glovebox, ensuring your refreshment needs are always met. Technology is at the forefront of the Audi Q5, featuring a comprehensive navigation system, smart device integration, and a premium satellite radio. Drive with confidence, aided by the backup camera, parking sensors, and essential safety features such as brake assist and cruise control. Heated mirrors and a heated steering wheel add a touch of comfort, especially in colder climates. This vehicle is an excellent choice for discerning drivers seeking a blend of luxury and functionality. Whether youre a tech enthusiast or someone who treasures a superior driving experience, this Audi is sure to impress.

2019 Audi Q5

71,851 KM

$26,440

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

13143451

2019 Audi Q5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$26,440

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,851KM
VIN WA1BNAFY8K2029437

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 85161
  • Mileage 71,851 KM

The 2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro, in an elegant silver finish, exemplifies exceptional handling with its AWD drivetrain. This SUV not only promises a dynamic driving experience but also offers a visually striking exterior with its polished alloy wheels and a sophisticated sunroof/moonroof that accentuates its style. Inside, the Q5 boasts a world of comfort and luxury with leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and a sleek leather/metal-look gear shifter. The spacious interior is complemented by a practical refrigerated/cooled box located in the glovebox, ensuring your refreshment needs are always met. Technology is at the forefront of the Audi Q5, featuring a comprehensive navigation system, smart device integration, and a premium satellite radio. Drive with confidence, aided by the backup camera, parking sensors, and essential safety features such as brake assist and cruise control. Heated mirrors and a heated steering wheel add a touch of comfort, especially in colder climates. This vehicle is an excellent choice for discerning drivers seeking a blend of luxury and functionality. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or someone who treasures a superior driving experience, this Audi is sure to impress. Contact our dealership today for more information or to schedule a test drive. Don't miss out on the chance to own this magnificent SUV!

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Leather upholstery

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Speakers: 10
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.2')
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Curb weight: 1,835kg (4,045lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,434mm (56.5)
Ground clearance (max): 208mm (8.2)
Front tires: 235/55HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR19.0
Front headroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 960mm (37.8)
Primary LCD size: 8.3
Drive type: quattro all-wheel
Torque: 273 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Engine torque: 273 lb.-ft. @ 1,600RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65)
Maintenance warranty: 12 months/15,000km
Front shoulder room: 1,466mm (57.7)
Transmission: 7 speed automatic with auto-shift
Rear headroom: 958mm (37.7)
Fuel economy combined: 9.9L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: S tronic
Exterior height: 1,664mm (65.5)
Forward collision: Audi pre sense front warning
Wheelbase: 2,819mm (111.0)
Appearance: analog
Horsepower: 248hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 248hp @ 5,000RPM
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Smart device integration: Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto)
Exterior length: 4,681mm (184.3)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Exterior body width: 1,892mm (74.5)
GVWR: 2,465kg (5,434lbs)
Interior rear cargo volume: 725 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,515 L (54 cu.ft.)

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

$26,440

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2019 Audi Q5