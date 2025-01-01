$26,440+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2019 Audi Q5
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$26,440
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 85161
- Mileage 71,851 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro, in an elegant silver finish, exemplifies exceptional handling with its AWD drivetrain. This SUV not only promises a dynamic driving experience but also offers a visually striking exterior with its polished alloy wheels and a sophisticated sunroof/moonroof that accentuates its style. Inside, the Q5 boasts a world of comfort and luxury with leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and a sleek leather/metal-look gear shifter. The spacious interior is complemented by a practical refrigerated/cooled box located in the glovebox, ensuring your refreshment needs are always met. Technology is at the forefront of the Audi Q5, featuring a comprehensive navigation system, smart device integration, and a premium satellite radio. Drive with confidence, aided by the backup camera, parking sensors, and essential safety features such as brake assist and cruise control. Heated mirrors and a heated steering wheel add a touch of comfort, especially in colder climates. This vehicle is an excellent choice for discerning drivers seeking a blend of luxury and functionality. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or someone who treasures a superior driving experience, this Audi is sure to impress. Contact our dealership today for more information or to schedule a test drive. Don't miss out on the chance to own this magnificent SUV!
