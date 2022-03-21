$44,498+ tax & licensing
$44,498
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X3
xDrive 30i - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
69,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8662771
- Stock #: P0019
- VIN: 5UXTR9C55KLD92877
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,350 KM
Vehicle Description
This BMW X3 is a versatile premium crossover that delivers on all of your expectations. This 2019 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Easily topping the charts as one of the best premium SUV's, this BMW X3 adopts a clean and minimalist design for an elegant look while the performance and handling is as sharp and responsive as most sports cars out there. The X3 offers a reassuring ride with a luxurious interior and is filled with advanced tech features. The exterior reflects BMW's balanced vision thanks to a dynamic silhouette, an aggressively styled front end with bold character lines that directly communicates the X3's outgoing personality. This SUV has 69,350 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive 30i. Restyled and more capable than ever, this 2019 BMW X3 offers a host of standard features such as a twin power turbo engine mated to a sport automatic transmission with steering wheel mounted paddles, elegant aluminum alloy wheels, auto dimming side mirrors with power heating and turn signals, power tailgate access, front and rear fog lamps, a powerful 12 speaker stereo with voice activated on board navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, ConnectedDrive selective service internet access, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection sensor, active forward collision protection alert, lane departure warning, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $299.60 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
4 door
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Head Room: 993 mm
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Front Head Room: 1,044 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Max cargo capacity: 1,775 L
Curb weight: 1,890 kg
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,865 mm
Center console trim: Genuine wood/piano black
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Collision Warning
Overall height: 1,676 mm
Wifi 4G
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Front and rear reverse sensing system
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Intelligent Emergency Call
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Overall Length: 4,722 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Protection
