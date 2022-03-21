2019 BMW X3

$44,498 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 3 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8662771

8662771 Stock #: P0019

P0019 VIN: 5UXTR9C55KLD92877

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0019

Mileage 69,350 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Power Tailgate Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Overall Width: 1,890 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Rear Head Room: 993 mm Rear Leg Room: 925 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 65 L Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Front Head Room: 1,044 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Max cargo capacity: 1,775 L Curb weight: 1,890 kg Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,865 mm Center console trim: Genuine wood/piano black Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Collision Warning Overall height: 1,676 mm Wifi 4G Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start Front and rear reverse sensing system 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay mirroring Intelligent Emergency Call Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Overall Length: 4,722 mm Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Protection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.