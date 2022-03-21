2019 Buick Encore

$25,574 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 9 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8812835

8812835 Stock #: P0083

P0083 VIN: KL4CJASBXKB940418

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,942 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Piano black door trim Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Driver and passenger knee airbags Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,005 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 1,781 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg Rear Head Room: 985 mm Rear Leg Room: 908 mm Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm Curb weight: 1,468 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L Wheelbase: 2,555 mm Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,376 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,272 mm Overall Length: 4,276 mm SiriusXM Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring OnStar and Buick connected services capable Overall Height : 1,657 mm 4G WiFi Hands Free Keyless Entry

