$25,574+ tax & licensing
$25,574
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred - Apple Carplay - Android Auto
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
29,942KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8812835
- Stock #: P0083
- VIN: KL4CJASBXKB940418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,942 KM
Vehicle Description
The stylish cabin in this Buick Encore is feature rich, quiet, and comfortable. This 2019 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Step into this 2019 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style, comfort, and grace.This low mileage SUV has just 29,942 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes loaded with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, USB and aux jacks, customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, 4G WiFi, power driver seat, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access and OnStar capable, flat folding front passenger and rear seats, front passenger under seat storage, hands free keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, rear view camera, aluminum wheels, deep tinted glass, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $172.70 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 1,781 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg
Rear Head Room: 985 mm
Rear Leg Room: 908 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm
Curb weight: 1,468 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,376 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,272 mm
Overall Length: 4,276 mm
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
OnStar and Buick connected services capable
Overall Height : 1,657 mm
4G WiFi
Hands Free Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8