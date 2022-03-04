2019 Chevrolet Bolt

$38,999 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8567573

8567573 Stock #: NB0656A

NB0656A VIN: 1G1FY6S06K4146345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # NB0656A

Mileage 45,021 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Rear View Camera Convenience Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Additional Features SiriusXM 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.