2019 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Heated Seats - $277 B/W
45,021KM
Used
- VIN: 1G1FY6S06K4146345
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,021 KM
Compare at $40169 - Our Price is just $38999!
With such an extended range, there are few limits to where you can take this stylish electric Chevrolet Bolt. This 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This hatchback has 45,021 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, heated front seats, remote vehicle starter, a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
SiriusXM
4G LTE
