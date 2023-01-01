Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

117,917 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,917KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9899036
  Stock #: U0717A
  VIN: 1G1BE5SMXK7129972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0717A
  • Mileage 117,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 117,917 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

