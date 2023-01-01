2019 Chevrolet Cruze...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 9 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9899036

9899036 Stock #: U0717A

U0717A VIN: 1G1BE5SMXK7129972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U0717A

Mileage 117,917 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.