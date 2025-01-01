Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark LT | Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, Air conditioning, power windows, power lock, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Kia on Hunt Club only guarantee one key/fob only. This vehicle is previous daily rental Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!

2019 Chevrolet Spark

85,019 KM

$12,440

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT

12541988

2019 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$12,440

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,019KM
VIN KL8CD6SA1KC772222

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 82661
  • Mileage 85,019 KM

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.2L/100 km
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Number of doors: 4
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Max seating capacity: 4
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Engine displacement: 1.4 L
Wheel size: 15
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 940mm (37.0)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Front headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Internet access capable: Chevrolet 4G LTE
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 74.0mm x 81.3mm (2.91 x 3.20)
Fuel tank capacity: 35.0L
Rear legroom: 838mm (33.0)
Exterior height: 1,483mm (58.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,290mm (50.8)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Horsepower: 98hp @ 6,200RPM
Torque: 94 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 98hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 94 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Exterior length: 3,635mm (143.1)
Exterior body width: 1,595mm (62.8)
Wheelbase: 2,385mm (93.9)
Front hiproom: 1,224mm (48.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,219mm (48.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,265mm (49.8)
Passenger volume: 2,351L (83.0 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,049kg (2,313lbs)
Front tires: 185/55TR15.0
Rear tires: 185/55TR15.0
Engine litres: 1.4L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 314 L (11 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 770 L (27 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$12,440

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2019 Chevrolet Spark