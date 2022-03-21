2019 Chevrolet Spark

$25,998 + taxes & licensing 8 , 5 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8785655

8785655 Stock #: P0069

P0069 VIN: KL8CD6SAXKC781937

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0069

Mileage 8,586 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Vehicle Emissions: ULEV 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Coloured dash trim Coloured door trim Mylink Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Front Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.9 L/100 km Tires: Width: 185 mm Front Leg Room: 1,059 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 15.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 940 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Leg Room: 838 mm Overall height: 1,483 mm Overall Length: 3,635 mm Max cargo capacity: 770 L Manual child safety locks Fuel Capacity: 35 L Integrated satellite communications Rear Hip Room: 1,219 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,290 mm SiriusXM Curb weight: 1,049 kg Overall Width: 1,595 mm Wheelbase: 2,385 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,265 mm Front Hip Room: 1,224 mm Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.