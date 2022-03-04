2019 Ford Escape

$28,898 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 7 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8454162

8454162 Stock #: 15424A

15424A VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUA82857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15424A

Mileage 36,779 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Departure angle: 28 deg Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg Manual-shift auto: SelectShift Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Fuel economy city: 11.2L/100 km Approach angle: 22 deg Rear cargo: power liftgate Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Front tires: 235/55HR17.0 Rear tires: 235/55HR17.0 Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4') AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1 Engine displacement: 1.5 L Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Smart device integration: AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Proximity key: doors and push button start Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4) Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0) Exterior height: 1,684mm (66.3) Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9) Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Front hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5) Wheelbase: 2,690mm (105.9) Engine bore x stroke: 79.0mm x 81.3mm (3.11 x 3.20) Exterior length: 4,524mm (178.1) Rear hiproom: 1,331mm (52.4) Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,500RPM Horsepower: 179hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 179hp @ 6,000RPM Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,500RPM Rear legroom: 947mm (37.3) Ground clearance (min): 201mm (7.9) Fuel tank capacity: 59.4L Fuel economy combined: 9.9L/100 km Curb weight: 1,663kg (3,666lbs) Passenger volume: 2,795L (98.7 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,926 L (68 cu.ft.) Front legroom: 1,095mm (43.1) Rear shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2) Interior cargo volume: 963 L (34 cu.ft.) Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear Appearance: analog Engine litres: 1.5L Seat Upholstery: leatherette ActiveX Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.