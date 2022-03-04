Menu
2019 Ford Escape

36,779 KM

Details Description Features

$28,898

+ tax & licensing
$28,898

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$28,898

+ taxes & licensing

36,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8454162
  • Stock #: 15424A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD1KUA82857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15424A
  • Mileage 36,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 1.5L EcoBoost * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Fog lights * Alloy rims * Heated seat * Heated mirror * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats * Back up camera Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 28 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel economy city: 11.2L/100 km
Approach angle: 22 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 235/55HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR17.0
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Smart device integration: AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi
Exterior body width: 1,839mm (72.4)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Exterior height: 1,684mm (66.3)
Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Front hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Wheelbase: 2,690mm (105.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 79.0mm x 81.3mm (3.11 x 3.20)
Exterior length: 4,524mm (178.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,331mm (52.4)
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,500RPM
Horsepower: 179hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 179hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,500RPM
Rear legroom: 947mm (37.3)
Ground clearance (min): 201mm (7.9)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.4L
Fuel economy combined: 9.9L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,663kg (3,666lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,795L (98.7 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,926 L (68 cu.ft.)
Front legroom: 1,095mm (43.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2)
Interior cargo volume: 963 L (34 cu.ft.)
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
Appearance: analog
Engine litres: 1.5L
Seat Upholstery: leatherette ActiveX
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

