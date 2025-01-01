$34,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
GT - Low Mileage
2019 Ford Mustang
GT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,534KM
VIN 1FA6P8CF4K5113532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 61,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, GT Performance Package!
A legend for its performance, style and great technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away. This 2019 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. This low mileage coupe has just 61,534 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 460HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is GT. Crank up the power with this Mustang GT offering an exceptional list of features like unique aluminum wheels, power front seats, SYNC communication and infotainment system with enhanced voice recognition and streaming audio, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, plus steering wheel audio and cruise controls. Additional features include front fog lights, a front lip spoiler, proximity key for push button start and keyless entry, a leather steering wheel and gear shifter, a limited slip differential and 50-50 split folding bench seat to make loading large items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Gt Performance Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FA6P8CF4K5113532.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $267.66 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
Sync
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Speed Rating: W
GT Performance Package
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Leather/aluminum steering wheel trim
Aluminum shift knob trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 61 L
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,394 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,326 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,204 mm
Overall Width: 1,915 mm
Max cargo capacity: 382 L
Front Leg Room: 1,130 mm
Rear Leg Room: 777 mm
Overall Length: 4,783 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall height: 1,382 mm
Rear Head Room: 884 mm
Curb weight: 1,681 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km
911 Assist
AppLink
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Clock : Digital
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2019 Ford Mustang