Menu
Account
Sign In
Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2019 Ford Transit Van is fresh on our lot in Nepean. <br> <br>This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 139,481 km. Its Oxford White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR2XM0KKA57061 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR2XM0KKA57061</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$206.48</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If youre looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you cant find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and well be happy to find it for you. If youre in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

2019 Ford Transit

139,481 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Transit

VAN 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo

Watch This Vehicle
13508582

2019 Ford Transit

VAN 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3331

Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,481KM
VIN 1FTYR2XM0KKA57061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 139,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2019 Ford Transit Van is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 139,481 km. It's Oxford White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTYR2XM0KKA57061.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.

We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o

Vehicle Features

Packages

YZ6

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4

Interior

Tachometer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Vinyl Floor Covering
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT

Safety

Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Full with storage
Center Console: Partial with storage

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension

Additional Features

Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Cancellable Passenger Airbag
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
3 Door
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Black bumpers
Argent steel rims
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear door type: Split swing-out
1st row curtain head airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 95 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 2,370 kg
Passenger airbag deactivation switch
Gross vehicle weight: 4,082 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,715 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,725 mm
Overall height: 2,797 mm
Overall Length: 6,035 mm
Front Head Room: 1,438 mm
Max cargo capacity: 11,449 L
Overall Width: 2,065 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Tires: Load Rating: C
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.0 s
Wheelbase: 3,749 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander ES - Heated Seats 120,798 KM $22,091 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto 123,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Ariya EVOLVE+ - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2024 Nissan Ariya EVOLVE+ - Low Mileage 26,954 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen

4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-3331

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3331

2019 Ford Transit