$26,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
VAN 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo
2019 Ford Transit
VAN 148 WB - High Roof - Sliding Pass.side Cargo
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,481KM
VIN 1FTYR2XM0KKA57061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 139,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Focused on utility and economy, this Ford Transit is a strong contender in the work van market. This 2019 Ford Transit Van is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Ford Transit Cargo Van offers the flexibility to fit any size of business, whether you need to tow, haul, cart, carry or deliver - the Ford Transit can get it done. The Ford Transit workspace is carefully designed to maximize efficiency and versatility, making your Transit the ideal tool for any job. This van has 139,481 km. It's Oxford White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Packages
YZ6
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Interior
Tachometer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Vinyl Floor Covering
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Full with storage
Center Console: Partial with storage
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Additional Features
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Cancellable Passenger Airbag
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
3 Door
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Black bumpers
Argent steel rims
Vinyl seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear door type: Split swing-out
1st row curtain head airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 95 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 2,370 kg
Passenger airbag deactivation switch
Gross vehicle weight: 4,082 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,715 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,725 mm
Overall height: 2,797 mm
Overall Length: 6,035 mm
Front Head Room: 1,438 mm
Max cargo capacity: 11,449 L
Overall Width: 2,065 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Tires: Load Rating: C
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.0 s
Wheelbase: 3,749 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2019 Ford Transit