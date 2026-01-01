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2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
136,944KM
VIN 2HKRW2H54KH144061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0251
- Mileage 136,944 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Display, Heated Seats, Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2019 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered!
This SUV has 136,944 km. It's Platinum White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX AWD. This CR-V EX has amazing features like a power driver seat, woodgrain interior, a moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. The Infotainment system includes 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 6 speaker sound system. You even get a host of safety features such as automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2019 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered!
This SUV has 136,944 km. It's Platinum White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX AWD. This CR-V EX has amazing features like a power driver seat, woodgrain interior, a moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. The Infotainment system includes 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 6 speaker sound system. You even get a host of safety features such as automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2019 Honda CR-V