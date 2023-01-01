$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2019 Honda Fit
2019 Honda Fit
EXL-Navi - Navigation - Leather Seats - $193 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
103,218KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521747
- Stock #: U0821
- VIN: 3HGGK5H80KM103484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U0821
- Mileage 103,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!
With an exceptional list of premium features ready to wrap you in luxury, the only small thing about this Honda Fit is its carbon footprint. This 2019 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2019 Honda Fit has super-sporty styling to go along with its unmatched versatility and fun-to-drive attitude. Add in Honda's legendary handling and this is a ride you'll want to brag about. This Honda Fit features impressive fuel consumption, 60/40 split rear Magic Seats that'll free up 1,492 litres of cargo space, while providing a sophisticated ride and high quality feel.This hatchback has 103,218 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 128HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Fit's trim level is EXL-Navi. This EX-L Fit comes with the top shelf features like navigation, leather seats, a power moonroof, HD Radio, SiriusXM, side mirror turn signals, blind spot display, paddle shifters, proximity keyless entry, and automatic climate control for the ultimate in subcompact luxury. Like the rest of the fits, this CVT adds active safety features like collision mitigation with warning, road departure mitigation with lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with lane keep assist. This interior is also fitted with an upgraded audio system, heated front seats, HondaLink, air conditioning, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, and a Display audio system with HondaLink Next Generation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi tethering, Bluetooth, and Siri EyesFree, a multi-angle rearview camera, remote entry, rear Magic Seats with unmatched versatility, Eco Assist, hill start assist, heated power side mirrors, and LED brake lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Proximity Keyless Entry
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3