Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Fit

103,218 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Fit

2019 Honda Fit

EXL-Navi - Navigation - Leather Seats - $193 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Fit

EXL-Navi - Navigation - Leather Seats - $193 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,218KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521747
  • Stock #: U0821
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H80KM103484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0821
  • Mileage 103,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!

With an exceptional list of premium features ready to wrap you in luxury, the only small thing about this Honda Fit is its carbon footprint. This 2019 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2019 Honda Fit has super-sporty styling to go along with its unmatched versatility and fun-to-drive attitude. Add in Honda's legendary handling and this is a ride you'll want to brag about. This Honda Fit features impressive fuel consumption, 60/40 split rear Magic Seats that'll free up 1,492 litres of cargo space, while providing a sophisticated ride and high quality feel.This hatchback has 103,218 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 128HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Fit's trim level is EXL-Navi. This EX-L Fit comes with the top shelf features like navigation, leather seats, a power moonroof, HD Radio, SiriusXM, side mirror turn signals, blind spot display, paddle shifters, proximity keyless entry, and automatic climate control for the ultimate in subcompact luxury. Like the rest of the fits, this CVT adds active safety features like collision mitigation with warning, road departure mitigation with lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control with lane keep assist. This interior is also fitted with an upgraded audio system, heated front seats, HondaLink, air conditioning, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, and a Display audio system with HondaLink Next Generation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi tethering, Bluetooth, and Siri EyesFree, a multi-angle rearview camera, remote entry, rear Magic Seats with unmatched versatility, Eco Assist, hill start assist, heated power side mirrors, and LED brake lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Proximity Keyless Entry
Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Kia Forte EX IVT
 84,110 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS ...
 93,572 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 12,000 KM
$56,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory