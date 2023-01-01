2019 Honda Fit

$26,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 2 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10521747

10521747 Stock #: U0821

U0821 VIN: 3HGGK5H80KM103484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U0821

Mileage 103,218 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Exterior Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Lane Keep Assist Additional Features Proximity Keyless Entry Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.